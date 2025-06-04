Dawand Jones Takes Big Step Forward In Browns’ OTAs

The Cleveland Browns have found reason for optimism during their 2025 OTAs, with second-year tackle Dawand Jones emerging as a standout performer.

Jones is making his return from arthroscopic knee surgery look effortless, participating in full practices without any visible limitations.

The timing has caught many by surprise. Jones initially projected a training camp return, but his recovery has accelerated well beyond expectations.

His presence at left tackle during organized team activities has drawn attention. Insider Zac Jackson recently captured the momentum building around Jones during recent practices.

“Looks like Dawand Jones back in full reps again at left tackle,” Jackson wrote.

Jones has committed to transforming his physical conditioning this offseason. The weight loss and improved fitness could translate directly into securing the starting left tackle position.

That role carries enormous responsibility in Cleveland, protecting the quarterback’s blind side while anchoring the entire offensive line.

His rookie season showed flashes of elite potential, particularly in pass protection situations.

However, durability concerns linger after consecutive seasons ended with injury setbacks. The Browns need Jones to prove he can handle a full campaign while maintaining his improved conditioning.

The organization views Jones as a potential foundational piece for their offensive line.

His progress during OTAs suggests he’s positioning himself strongly in the competition for the starting job. Offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren will play a crucial role in Jones’ continued development and the unit’s overall cohesion.

