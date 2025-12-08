Browns Get Surprising Boost In Updated No. 1 Pick Odds

Many fans and analysts expected the Cleveland Browns to beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, as their defense was said to overwhelm Cam Ward and their lackluster offense. That didn’t end up being the case, and the Titans’ record improved to 2-11 with the Browns’ moving down to 3-10.

At this point in the season, any win or loss by a bottom-feeding team can do a lot in the draft standings, and that was certainly the case after the outcome of this game.

The Titans’ chances of getting the No. 1 overall pick dropped, while the Browns’ greatly increased. As analyst Seth Walder noted on X, the Titans and Las Vegas Raiders are tied with the best odds of securing the No. 1 overall pick with 28%.

This loss brings the Browns up to a 16% chance, but with these teams one loss behind them, a lot will have to go their way to move up more in the draft order.

“Live chance to earn the No. 1 overall pick, as of a few minutes ago, per FPI: Titans 28% Raiders 28% Browns 16% Giants 10% Saints 8% Jets 6% Commanders 3%,” Walder posted on X.

The Titans, for instance, have remaining games against the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and Jacksonville Jaguars. All of those teams besides the Saints are jockeying for a playoff position, so the Titans will likely be heavy underdogs in at least three of those games. The Raiders’ schedule isn’t much easier, as they still have matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, New York Giants, and Chiefs left on the schedule.

This doesn’t bode well for the Browns, but as it’s often said, anything can happen on a given week in this league.

NEXT:

Former Player Calls For Kevin Stefanski To Be Fired