Former Player Calls For Kevin Stefanski To Be Fired

The Cleveland Browns have an unfortunate history with head coaches, especially since they returned in 1999. For whatever reason, they’ve had a harder time than most teams finding a consistent signal-caller, leading to lots of turnover over these past 25 years.

Kevin Stefanski has had the reins longer than any other coach since 1999, leading this team to the playoffs twice during his tenure. While it was impressive to achieve that feat, and despite the NFL awarding him Coach of the Year twice, it might be time to get a new voice on the coaching staff.

Fans have been frustrated with Stefanski’s play-calling all season, and with some of the recent decisions he’s made, a coaching change could be imminent. Stefanski made a head-scratching call against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 when he pulled Shedeur Sanders during a two-point conversion that could have tied the game.

This has led to outcry on social media, including people like former player Aqib Talib, who expressed concern for the Browns’ sake and wants Stefanski to get canned.

“Please get Stefanski out of Cleveland!!! This makes no sense!!!” Talib posted.

Coaches can often get blamed for a bad roster or other organizational changes, and get fired before they have much of a chance to show that they can do better with a team. Stefanski has already gotten that chance, along with many others, and many believe he’s no longer the right guy for the job.

The Browns are in need of some major shake-ups, both on their roster and in the coaching staff.

It will be interesting to see what they do over the next few months to improve this team ahead of the 2026 campaign.

