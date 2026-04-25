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Browns, Giants Announce Draft Trade

Jimmy Swartz
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Browns, Giants Announce Draft Trade
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry made one more move before calling it a night.

The Cleveland Browns traded pick 74 to the New York Giants, and in return Cleveland walked away with even more ammunition to work with heading into Saturday. The Athletic’s Zac Jackson broke down the full details.

“The Browns have traded out of 74. CLE gets: 105, 145 and a 2027 fourth. NYG get: 74. It’s been a good night for the Browns, and presumably it’s now over,” Jackson wrote.

Pick 74 was one of the selections Cleveland received from Kansas City when the Browns traded back from six to nine on Thursday night. Berry turned that pick into three additional selections, including picks 105 and 145 in this draft and a 2027 fourth-rounder that gives Cleveland future capital to work with as well.

The Browns now head into day three of the draft with picks 105, 145, 146, 148, 149, 152, 206 and 248 for their remaining selections. That is a significant number of picks on day three for a team that came into this weekend already holding a strong hand.

Zac Jackson said it best. It has been a good night for the Browns.

That might actually be an understatement.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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