Top Draft Analyst Just Said Something Browns Fans Will Love

The national media is taking notice of what Andrew Berry is doing in Pittsburgh this weekend, and one of the most respected voices in the entire draft evaluation world could not say enough good things about Cleveland’s haul.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, one of the premier draft analysts in the business, went on air and delivered a glowing assessment of the Browns’ draft class so far that every Cleveland fan needs to hear.

“It’s just my opinion, everybody sees players differently, but just from where I sit and what I saw from players, I think the Cleveland Browns are crushing this draft. They got two receivers I had in my top 25, they got a tackle who I had all the way up in my top 15, and now you get my 15th overall player at this point in the second round? This is stealing in my opinion,” Jeremiah said.

When you line up everything the Browns have done over the first two days of this draft, it is hard to argue with him.

Cleveland traded back from six, collected extra picks from Kansas City, and still landed Spencer Fano, the top offensive tackle in the entire class, at nine.

Then came KC Concepcion at 24, a player Jeremiah had inside his top 25. A Paul Hornung Award winner, a consensus All-American returner, and one of the most dynamic playmakers in the entire draft class landing in Cleveland in the first round.

Denzel Boston followed in round two at 39, another receiver Jeremiah had in his top 25. Back-to-back receivers who both graded out as first-round talents.

And then Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at 58, a player Jeremiah had ranked 15th overall, falling to the Browns in the second round after a trade up.

The Browns came into this draft needing a left tackle, receivers, and secondary help. They have addressed all three areas with players that the national media is raving about. And they still have picks left to work with.

What Berry has put together this weekend in Pittsburgh is the kind of draft that changes the trajectory of a franchise.

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Browns Trade Up To Pick No. 58 And Draft Emmanuel McNeil-Warren