Video Showing Shedeur Sanders’ Reaction Skills Is Going Viral

Even though Shedeur Sanders didn’t get selected in the 2025 NFL Draft until the fifth round when the Cleveland Browns took him with the 144th overall pick, it’s hard to shake the notion that he was a projected top-10 pick for months leading up to the draft.

Because of that, he has arrived in Cleveland with much more pressure and hype than a typical fifth-round pick, but so far, everything has been positive and starting off on the right foot.

He even had some fun during a recent test at camp designed to test his reaction skills, although it wasn’t exactly a record-breaking performance.

Grade Shedeur’s reaction skills 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A4kl2OQZkJ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 17, 2025

This drill is probably more relevant for wide receivers, if it even has any relevance at all, but it’s nice to see Sanders having fun at camp.

He reportedly had a strong showing at rookie minicamp during his first reps in uniform, though there were no pads on, and fans shouldn’t get too worked up over anything that happened that week.

Sanders is going to have his work cut out for him once the real camp begins, as he is in a four-way quarterback competition with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, as well as veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

It might be best to let Sanders develop for at least a few months, especially when you look at how daunting Cleveland’s early-season schedule is.

The Browns are set for a gauntlet every week until the Week 9 bye, so leaning on Flacco or Pickett’s experience early on would be wise.

Hopefully, whenever Sanders does play, he can do a better job than he did during this reaction drill.

NEXT:

Deion Sanders Sends Clear Message About Shedeur's Draft Slide