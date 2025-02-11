Browns Given Embarrassing Super Bowl Odds Next Season

The clock officially struck zero in this year’s Super Bowl, putting an end to the 2024 NFL season.

2024 was a promising year for some teams, while others might want to forget what happened, resetting their odds in 2025.

Sportsbooks have already released odds for who will win next season’s big game, and a few odds have certainly turned heads around the league.

Per Bet MGM, the Browns are tied for the third-lowest odds (+15000) to win the Super Bowl next year, a distinction they share with the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

Only the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have longer odds, as they are currently at +20000 and +30000.

Sportsbooks are effectively begging people to bet on these teams to win the Super Bowl, as they are very confident that they’ll have a hard time making the playoffs, let alone the title game.

Sure, one of these teams could make the playoffs, but the odds, at least at this time, seem low.

Of course, the Minnesota Vikings had one of the lowest win totals heading into the season, and they made the playoffs after an impressive season.

A team like the Houston Texans or Denver Broncos turned themselves around after poor seasons in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and all it took was one player (in this case, a quarterback) to help the team get back on the right track.

Browns fans are torn on what position they want the team to draft or who the team should go with, but it better be a player that has a C.J. Stroud or Bo Nix-like effect.

NEXT:

Details Emerge About When Browns Knew About Myles Garrett's Trade Request