Details Emerge About When Browns Knew About Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of losing one of the best players in franchise history.

Myles Garrett has voiced his discontent with the team and front office.

The Browns have been unable to build a solid team around Garrett, one that can help them make the playoffs consistently, and for that reason, among others, he’s out on this team.

This information has been public for slightly more than a week, but according to a recent Sports Illustrated article by Albert Breer, he says the team had known about his discontent for several weeks before he went public with the request.

“The news of Garrett wanting a trade broke last Monday, but his request had been in for a couple of weeks. My sense would be that the request becoming public came as a result of some level of frustration from the former Defensive Player of the Year. The Browns told him they wouldn’t deal him,” Breer said.

As Breer mentioned, Garrett might not have wanted to make his request public, but after the Browns refused to shop him, he felt like he had no choice.

Now, the Browns are likely back to square one in the edge-rusher department, unless they are somehow able to convince Garrett to stay, which seems like a miracle at this point.

