Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Details Emerge About When Browns Knew About Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

Details Emerge About When Browns Knew About Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Details Emerge About When Browns Knew About Myles Garrett’s Trade Request
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of losing one of the best players in franchise history.

Myles Garrett has voiced his discontent with the team and front office.

The Browns have been unable to build a solid team around Garrett, one that can help them make the playoffs consistently, and for that reason, among others, he’s out on this team.

This information has been public for slightly more than a week, but according to a recent Sports Illustrated article by Albert Breer, he says the team had known about his discontent for several weeks before he went public with the request.

“The news of Garrett wanting a trade broke last Monday, but his request had been in for a couple of weeks. My sense would be that the request becoming public came as a result of some level of frustration from the former Defensive Player of the Year. The Browns told him they wouldn’t deal him,” Breer said.

As Breer mentioned, Garrett might not have wanted to make his request public, but after the Browns refused to shop him, he felt like he had no choice.

Now, the Browns are likely back to square one in the edge-rusher department, unless they are somehow able to convince Garrett to stay, which seems like a miracle at this point.

NEXT:  Browns Named Among Betting Favorites To Land Veteran QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation