Browns Given Encouraging Outlook For This Season

The Cleveland Browns made the playoffs just two seasons ago and even had a legitimate chance to win the AFC North.

That’s why it was shocking to see them win just three games last season.

Even though Deshaun Watson hadn’t played up to his usual level, most fans and analysts thought the team would be better with him at quarterback after their postseason trip with Joe Flacco.

On top of Watson’s poor play, the offensive line regressed without assistant coach Bill Callahan, and the defense inexplicably took a step back as well.

That’s why, after the additions they’ve made at running back, and with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz here to right his wrongs, Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports believes the Browns are in for a bounce-back season.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean they’re going to be a playoff contender.

“The Browns should be more competitive this season, especially on defense. Their outright collapse on that side of the ball made little sense. And if Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson both hit at running back, the offense will be better. Which isn’t saying that much; it’s hard to be worse than the 2024 Browns were on offense. Just don’t expect another playoff season, or anything close to it. The only time we’re going to be truly interested in the Browns this season will come when and if Shedeur Sanders plays,” Schwab wrote.

The Browns are still a big question mark because of their quarterback situation.

Sanders has the largest media platform and fan base, but that doesn’t mean the rookie is an NFL-caliber starter at this point, if ever.

But if any one of the candidates, including Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, turns out to be good, the Browns could go from being on the outside looking in to making the postseason.

That’s a big if, but whatever the case, the Browns should be much more competitive than they were last season.

