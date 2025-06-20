Insiders Predict Big Changes In Browns’ Offense This Year

The Cleveland Browns didn’t find much offensive success with Ken Dorsey as coordinator.

He didn’t seem to see eye to eye with head coach Kevin Stefanski.

But, to be fair, it’s not like Dorsey had much to work with, either.

The offensive line was injured, quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled, and running back Nick Chubb was out for most of the season.

Now that the Browns have retooled the offense, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes fans are going to see a different type of scheme next season.

Cabot predicted that the running backs and tight ends will have a much more prominent role, as compared to the wide receivers.

“It’s really not going to be the year of the wide receiver per se. It’s going to be, I think, a little bit more so about the tight ends in terms of the pass catching after Jerry Jeudy and to a certain extent the running backs,” Cabot said.

The Browns don’t have many guarantees at wide receiver right now.

Jerry Jeudy is the safest bet, but he has to prove he can be a No. 1 option year in and year out.

Diontae Johnson offers some upside but comes with a lot of risk.

The Browns have a reliable pass-catcher in Njoku, and they added a record-breaking college tight end in rookie Harold Fannin Jr.

Rookie running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson round out the equation.

The Browns will most likely deploy an RPO-heavy offense, with plenty of jumbo lineups and two tight-end sets.

A team has to make the most of its assets, and that might be the smartest way to help the offense bounce back.

NEXT:

Former Player Says 1 Browns Position Group Is 'Not Good Enough'