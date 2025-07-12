Browns Given Grim Outlook About Deshaun Watson’s Contract

For Cleveland Browns fans, the mention of Deshaun Watson’s contract still brings an uncomfortable reality.

Since arriving with a massive deal, Watson hasn’t delivered the return that justifies the front office’s bold gamble.

As the team prepares for the 2025 season, one issue continues to cast a shadow over everything else: the financial burden tied to Watson’s contract.

NFL analyst Joel Corry recently appeared on 92.3 The Fan’s Baskin and Phelps show to break down the situation, and his assessment painted a grim picture for Cleveland’s future.

“Here’s the problem, if you don’t do another restructure, they have a dummy boarding year for 2030, so it’s set up that way. You’re going to have $53.747 million of dead money when the five years are up, going into that next lead year. If you do a maximum restructure next year, you’re going to add $35.76 million of dead money, because you’ll be pushing that amount of CAP room into future years, which would bring the total dead money to $89.507 million,” Corry explained. “There aren’t any good options with this contract.”

Watson’s five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract, signed in 2022, has been restructured multiple times to create temporary cap relief.

Those moves have pushed significant dead money into future years, creating the current predicament.

Watson, currently rehabbing from his second Achilles tear, is expected to start 2025 on the reserve/PUP list and might not play at all.

Through three seasons, Watson has made just 19 appearances with a 9-10 record and an 80.7 passer rating.

The Browns remain tied to him due to his contract structure, even though he may no longer fit their long-term plans.

The Browns added four quarterbacks: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

That depth chart speaks volumes about the franchise’s direction moving forward.

Unless a contract restructuring or a surprise trade materializes, Watson’s deal remains a financial anchor.

The Browns find themselves paying for a quarterback who may never return to form while trying to remain competitive with one of the most scrutinized contracts in NFL history hanging over their heads.

