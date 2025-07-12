Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade With Eagles

The Cleveland Browns face another challenging season ahead, with little optimism surrounding their prospects for 2025.

After a disappointing campaign that landed them a top-five draft pick, many analysts predict the Browns will find themselves in similar territory by season’s end.

This grim outlook has sparked speculation about potential trades before the deadline.

Jarrett Bailey of Touchdown Wire recently suggested the Browns could fall out of playoff contention early, potentially forcing them to deal key players for draft capital.

Projected trade: Browns trade TE David Njoku to Eagles

“Njoku would be an upgrade over Grant Calcaterra, and would also allow Dallas Goedert to take a small step back as TE2 on the depth chart,” Bailey wrote.

Njoku enters the final year of his four-year, $54.75 million contract and has been a consistent offensive weapon since arriving in 2017.

No other Browns receiver has accumulated more receiving yards over the past eight seasons, with his 2023 Pro Bowl selection highlighting his impact.

However, injuries hampered his 2024 performance, leaving Cleveland with difficult decisions ahead.

Without a contract extension in place, the Browns must choose between paying him, risking losing him in free agency, or trading him while his value remains high.

From a financial perspective, a trade makes considerable sense.

Njoku carries an $11.4 million cap hit this season, and Cleveland could secure a third or fourth-round pick from a contender like Philadelphia.

The Eagles, despite having Dallas Goedert, would gain an explosive red-zone threat.

For Cleveland, additional draft capital would support their developing youth movement across the roster.

