Browns Nation

Saturday, March 8, 2025
Browns Given Interesting Odds To Win AFC North Division In 2025

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in recent franchise history.

They went from potentially making a run at the AFC North Division and making the playoffs to being a three-win team almost overnight.

That’s why oddsmakers don’t like their chances in 2025, either.

As shown by Covers on X, the Browns currently have the worst odds to win the division, and it’s not particularly close.

At the time of writing, they have +3000 odds, meaning they’re a long shot to get the job done.

They trail the Pittsburgh Steelers (+700), Cincinnati Bengals (+190), and Baltimore Ravens (-140), in that order.

Truth be told, it’s easy to understand why the Ravens would be the leading candidate to win the division, given how dominant and consistent they’ve been in recent years.

As for the other teams, the Bengals are clearly better than most of the teams that wound up making the playoffs, but they’ve still had issues with the Browns for most of the Joe Burrow era.

The Steelers, on the other hand, haven’t been a true contender in more than a decade now, so perhaps they shouldn’t have such high odds either.

At the end of the day, the Browns are never given enough credit or recognition.

Kevin Stefanski and company will have to prove the doubters wrong next season.

For that to happen, they can’t afford to drop the ball again in the NFL Draft; they must get things right with whoever they get at quarterback.

Browns Nation