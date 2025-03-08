Browns Nation

Saturday, March 8, 2025
Insider Believes Myles Garrett Could Consider Retirement If Not Traded

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

After last year’s dreadful results, the Cleveland Browns had plenty to look forward to in 2025 because the team owns the No. 2 overall selection in this year’s draft.

Yet the talk surrounding the Browns this offseason is not about the potential of a future prospect; instead, the focus is on the future of one of their current stars: defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett’s public trade request has ignited multiple rumors about what the Browns will do despite Cleveland’s stance that he is not available.

Analyst Aditi Kinkhabwala believes the team should be focused on what Garrett will do should the team decide to keep him instead of honoring his trade request.

Kinkhabwala offered her thoughts on the situation, suggesting that the Browns’ star could opt to retire should Cleveland not trade the defensive end this offseason.

“Which is to say… 1) This has been brewing and isn’t ONLY about the QB. AND 2) I may not know another superstar who could so quickly pivot to another ‘purpose.’ Garrett has never defined himself solely by football. In a game of chicken, this is a man who could easily go write anime or live abroad until he gets his way,” Kinkhabwala wrote.

Kinkhabwala noted that Garrett’s frustrations with the organization have been growing due to the team’s inability to field a competitive team.

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry has repeatedly said that Garrett remains a part of the team’s future because he is a once-in-a-lifetime star for the Browns.

The Browns have an opportunity with the No. 2 pick to select a player who could quickly turn around the team’s fortunes, especially should the franchise find an answer at the quarterback position in the coming months.

NEXT:  Dianna Russini Is Skeptical About Myles Garrett's Trade Request
Browns Nation