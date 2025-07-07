Browns Given Notable Ranking Among Top 10 NFL Offseasons

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason without much fanfare, but their moves suggest a franchise ready to turn the corner.

While most analysts handed out lukewarm grades for their efforts, the Browns quietly assembled one of the more productive offseasons in the NFL.

CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards took notice, ranking Cleveland at No. 10 on his list of top offseason performances, via Dov Kleiman.

The Bears & Patriots won the offseason. pic.twitter.com/pTThQYhn9m — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 3, 2025

That recognition carries weight for a team coming off a 3-14 campaign.

The ranking reflects more than just surface-level moves.

It highlights general manager Andrew Berry’s methodical approach to rebuilding the franchise from the ground up.

Cleveland added some immediate impact potential in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle Mason Graham, selected No. 5 overall, has observers buzzing about his ability to wreck an opposing offense from the interior.

Pairing him with edge rusher Myles Garrett creates a front seven that could terrorize quarterbacks across the league.

The Browns also added running back Quinshon Judkins, who steps into significant shoes as Nick Chubb’s potential successor.

His combination of power and patience, backed by impressive college credentials, gives Cleveland hope for revitalizing its ground game.

At quarterback, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders joined the roster, with Sanders particularly impressing coaches and teammates during practice sessions.

Additional draft picks, including linebacker Carson Schwesinger and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., provide depth and starting potential as rookies.

The Browns also secured a second first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, giving them flexibility if they need to pursue a franchise quarterback next year.

If health cooperates and the rookie class develops as expected, Cleveland could surprise skeptics in 2025.

Edwards’ ranking recognizes that momentum, something the Browns haven’t displayed in years.

NEXT:

Browns Coach Says He's 'Excited' About 1 Defender