Browns Given Unflattering Division Prediction For 2025

The Cleveland Browns enter this season on the heels of a very disappointing campaign.

They went from being a playoff team with one of the best defenses in the game to winning just three games and hitting the drawing board to find a quarterback again.

That’s why, unfortunately, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report is one of the many analysts who don’t think this team will be much better this season.

In his latest column, he predicted that the Browns would stay at the bottom of the AFC North:

“In addition to the pocket pressure Browns signal-callers could face, the offense only features one established receiver, Jerry Jeudy. Led by edge-rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward, Cleveland’s defense could be as stout as it was in 2023, but the unit could bend and break if the offense struggles to sustain drives. The Browns will remain in the AFC North cellar with an eye on quarterbacks next year,” Moton wrote.

It’s easy to understand why some people might feel this way, as the 2023 campaign looks more like a fluke than a trend.

Nevertheless, the Browns have way more talent and experience than the average three-win team.

They also added a strong batch of rookies who could and should make an impact right out of the gate.

Of course, the quarterback situation will continue to be a headache for this organization and its fans.

They currently have four potential starters, none of whom projects to be a star or a long-term solution at the most crucial position in team sports.

Then again, they could be good enough on defense and with an established running game just to get by, regardless of who gets the nod to start behind center.

The offense will have countless question marks, and their quarterback of the future might not even be in the league yet, but this team should still be much better than it was last season.

