Browns WR Has Opportunity To Earn ‘Prominent Role’

The Cleveland Browns need as much help as they can get right now.

They have some big question marks on offense, starting with the quarterback.

More than that, whoever gets the nod will need someone to catch the ball.

The Browns don’t have any proven wide receivers besides Jerry Jeudy.

That’s where Diontae Johnson can come in handy.

Analyst Max Loeb recently called out Johnson and urged him to prove that he can still have a significant role in the NFL.

“This is an opportunity deal for [Diontae Johnson]. It’s a one-year deal to go on a team that has a pretty bare wide receiver room that’s going to prop you up in a pretty prominent role on this offense. One-year deal, show the NFL you still got it. [If] you get extended in Cleveland, you get extended in Cleveland. If not, you can go sign somewhere else. … Getting a fresh start somewhere for anybody in life, not even football, just in life, is an awesome opportunity to prioritize putting your best foot forward,” Loeb said, via “Honor The Land.”

Diontae Johnson needs to make the most of his opportunity in Cleveland 📈 pic.twitter.com/jD4HGtpqMG — Honor The Land (@honortheland) July 2, 2025

Johnson has been on four teams in the past three years.

He played for three teams last season and may have burned some bridges throughout the course of his career.

So, even though he has a Pro Bowl background, isn’t yet 30 years old and has impressive physical traits, no one’s likely to take another chance on him if he can’t make things work with Cleveland.

The Browns need Johnson as much as Johnson needs the Browns.

He has to be on his best behavior and show that he’s still got plenty left in the tank if he wants to keep playing for years to come.

Hopefully, he’ll turn back the clock and thrive with Cleveland and, if so, will stick around.

NEXT:

Classic Browns Threads Ranked Among 'Most Impressive' NFL Uniforms