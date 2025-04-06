Insider Names 4 Prospects Browns Are Considering With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns entered 2024 with high expectations following their impressive 11-6 campaign in 2023.

Instead of building on that success, the team regressed significantly.

Defensive shortcomings paired with offensive struggles – particularly at quarterback and along the offensive line – derailed their season.

Now, with disappointment in the rearview mirror, the Browns have shifted focus to rebuilding their roster for a competitive 2025.

According to recent reporting from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on SportsCenter, the organization has narrowed its focus to four notable prospects for their No. 2 overall draft pick.

“They are mysterious right now and I think they like to be. They are enjoying this process. The Browns have spent a significant amount of time with (Abdul) Carter in the last few weeks in this process. He has felt the love and connection with that team. So, if time invested tells us anything, he would very well be the pick opposite Myles Garrett, but they have a shortlist. Shedeur Sanders is on it, Travis Hunter is on it, Mason Graham, the big defensive tackle from Michigan, is on it,” Fowler said.

Several roster holes need addressing for the Browns to bounce back next season.

Quarterback remains the most glaring need, as Deshaun Watson’s ongoing injury issues and underwhelming performance raise questions despite his massive guaranteed contract.

The receiving corps lacks a true top option, especially with Elijah Moore in free agency.

The running back situation also requires attention.

Moreover, offensive line durability emerged as another major concern, with injuries and upcoming contract expirations creating uncertainty at tackle positions.

On defense, finding a complement to star pass rusher Myles Garrett became essential after trading away Za’Darius Smith last season.

Linebacker depth has also become a priority concern, particularly if Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s neck injury limits his availability moving forward.

NEXT:

Young Browns Playmaker Could Breakout In 2025