Browns Have 7 Players With Injury Designations To Start Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns will begin their training camp at The Greenbrier on Thursday, the start of the preseason activities for the NFL franchise.

With every player now reporting to the West Virginia resort, the Browns will begin to provide assessments of each player’s health heading into the regular season.

Analyst Aaron Wilson shared the team’s update on Twitter, revealing the Browns have given seven players an official injury designation before the training camp begins.

Only Greg Newsome was a surprise addition to the list as the player has a hamstring issue he is currently working through.

The other six athletes were expected additions to this list.

Two running backs – Nyheim Hines and Nick Chubb – were long thought to be included on this list to start the season as both suffered extensive knee injuries in 2023.

While Chubb has not publicly provided a timeline for his return this year, Hines shared an update during the offseason that he expected to be back from his knee injury by late July or early August.

The Browns also had two offensive linemen – tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills – who made the preseason list for their knee injuries last year.

Conklin suffered his injury during the first game last season while Wills was hurt in the team’s 27-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on November 5.

Finally, a pair of defensive players round out the list as defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (knee) and safety D’Anthony Bell (shin) were added to the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Each of the seven players will remain on the active roster and can return to action once cleared by the medical staff.

