Browns Have Been Officially Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The Cleveland Browns were hoping to recreate the magic they experienced a few weeks ago when they went on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Browns were coming off a tough loss to the Denver Broncos where they lit up the scoreboard, but that wasn’t the case against the Steelers who were well prepared for them in the rematch.

Pittsburgh’s secondary was able to get to Jameis Winston as he threw two more interceptions, while the defensive line did well to get pressure on him and force him into some uncomfortable throws.

Winston did his best to make it a game in the second half, but costly turnovers and miscues did Cleveland in.

Now at 3-10, the Browns are a lock to get a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and they were also officially eliminated from playoff contention via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.

“Browns have officially been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention,” Ruiter reported.

#Browns have officially been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 8, 2024

There wasn’t any hope left for Cleveland to make the playoffs given their record and the standings, but now that they’re officially eliminated they can begin to look toward the 2025 NFL campaign and beyond.

Re-signing Winston would seem like a wise move, considering Deshaun Watson’s uncertain status and the potential for a newly drafted rookie needing to sit and develop behind the scenes.

The offensive line could also use a boost given all the injuries and inconsistent play it suffered this year.

Regardless, the Browns have a lot of work to do to get back to competing with the rest of the league.

