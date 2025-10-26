Kevin Stefanski Announces QB Decision After Loss To Patriots

The Cleveland Browns fell 32-13 to Drake Maye and the New England Patriots on Sunday, sparking fresh debate about the team’s quarterback situation.

Dillon Gabriel struggled throughout the afternoon, throwing for just 156 yards while tossing two interceptions.

The loss dropped Cleveland to 2-6 on the season and intensified questions about whether rookie Shedeur Sanders should soon be given a chance.

Following the defeat, head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed reporters and confirmed his immediate plans at the position.

“Browns Kevin Stefanski said he’ll stick with Dillon Gabriel as they come out of next week’s bye,” Mary Kay Cabot wrote.

Stefanski acknowledged the need for improvement across the roster while emphasizing his responsibility to evaluate how the coaching staff positions players for success.

“I just want to make the point that we just have to be better in every area, and we’ll look at everything we do, including how we’re putting these guys in position to succeed. Are we doing enough when I say, looking at every position? Are we doing enough with the quarterback position? Do we need to do a better job? And I think I know the answer is, yes,” Stefanski told reporters.

Gabriel delivered a turnover-free performance in Cleveland’s win against Miami, showing moments of composure under pressure.

However, the lack of explosive plays and overall efficiency has limited the Browns’ offensive production and contributed to their disappointing start.

Sanders is currently sidelined with a back injury and has yet to make his regular-season debut.

Coaches have praised his professionalism and progress during his development, but Stefanski continues to trust Gabriel’s game management as the Browns navigate their season.

The bye week offers Cleveland time to reassess, though significant changes appear unlikely.

