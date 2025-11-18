Browns Have Concerning Record Dating Back To 2023

Everyone knows the Cleveland Browns have had their struggles throughout the years. The team has consistently struggled to find stability at key positions, particularly at quarterback, which has contributed to their ongoing inconsistency. Injuries, roster turnover, and coaching changes have only compounded the problem since their return in 1999.

Fans and analysts have grown frustrated each season as the same issues, including ineffective offense, defensive lapses, and questionable decision making, continue to affect the franchise it what seems like year after year.

When you look back at their record since the end of the 2023 season, the record is troubling.

“Dating back to the end of the 2023 season, including playoffs, Browns are 5-24,” Ruiter wrote on X.

Browns’ Future Hinges On Key Offseason Moves

The Browns are 2-8 this season, and there is a strong chance their final record for 2025 does not noticeably improve. Therefore, this stat that Ruiter brought up likely won’t change much.

There are many things to critique about the Browns, notably their offense. On top of that, there has been so much speculation and countless questions about their quarterback, which has hurt the identity of the team.

Additionally, there have been concerns about the future of head coach Kevin Stefanski. In short, there are so many issues plaguing the team that fans aren’t sure what area needs the most attention.

This offseason is going to be pivotal for the Browns. They will likely pursue important additions, helped by having two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Most people agree that it is their best hope right now.

The Browns know they aren’t where they want to be, and they are well aware of this dreadful record over the past three seasons. They want to change it, but it will require a lot of work and fixing numerous problem areas throughout the organization.

