Browns Have Concerning Track Record Of Off-Field Issues

The Cleveland Browns are used to dealing with issues off the field, but that’s never a positive thing.

That usually leads to players missing time, and that’s not something they can afford right now.

Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins is most likely facing a suspension after being arrested on a domestic violence and battery charge, and he’s going to join a very long and infamous list.

As pointed out by MLFootball on X, the Browns have a league-high of at least 10 players suspended in the last 10 years due to inappropriate or illicit behavior on and off the field:

Josh Gordon was suspended for 16 games back in 2015, with Ryan Seymour and Armonty Bryant getting four and two games, respectively, in that same season.

Then, Kareem Hunt was given an eight-game suspension, with K’Waun Williams getting two as well in 2016.

Antonio Callaway, Myles Garrett, and Larry Ogunjobi then got four, six, and one game suspensions, respectively, three years later in 2019.

Deshaun Watson was later suspended for 11 games for his well-documented issues off the field in 2022, followed by Michael Woods II getting six games in 2013, and Mike Hall Jr. five games last season.

TRENDING: The Cleveland #Browns have had a league-high of 10+ players suspended in the last 10 years due to inappropriate/illicit behavior on and off the field. Wow 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/WeyUtP3kUL — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 13, 2025

The league’s Personal Conduct Policy states that Judkins, as a first-time offender, could face a suspension of six games, although there could be some mitigating factors.

A second violation could result in a lifetime ban, although he could apply for reinstatement after one year.

The Browns had high hopes and expectations for the Ohio State rookie, but he could now miss nearly one-third of his first season in the league.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Potential NFL Discipline For Quinshon Judkins