Monday, July 14, 2025
Insider Reveals Potential NFL Discipline For Quinshon Judkins

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had high hopes for Quinshon Judkins.

He can still be a star for this team, but he might not be that big of a factor early on this season.

Following his arrest on a domestic violence and battery charge, things may have changed for the Ohio State product.

As reported by Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, he could be looking at one-third of the season in street clothes and without pay.

In her latest article, she claimed that the league’s Personal Conduct Policy establishes a six-game suspension without pay for first-time offenders:

“Per the NFL’s policy, a six-game suspension without pay is the standard for a first violation involving physical force, but it can be adjusted based on mitigating or aggravating factors. A second offense results in a lifetime banishment from the league, but a player can petition for reinstatement after a year. Regardless of how the legal process plays out, the NFL can still suspend Judkins if it determines that physical force or battery occurred,” Cabot wrote.

Of course, that’s a huge blow to Kevin Stefanski’s plans for the offense and for the team as a whole.

While he hadn’t officially been named the starter, Judkins was projected to lead the way right out of the gate, with fellow rookie Dylan Sampson operating as the change-of-pace, third-down running back.

Now, the Browns will most likely have to revert to Jerome Ford to be their primary ball-carrier.

Judkins could still be back on the field for the most crucial stretch of the season, but it’s never ideal for first-year players to miss valuable reps.

On top of that, this will raise some questions about his character and put a big cloud over his head.

Judkins made a huge mistake, and it could turn out to be a costly one.

The Browns can’t afford any more distractions, and hopefully, this will be the last off-the-field incident we have to talk about this season.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

