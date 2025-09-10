Browns Have Had One Persistent Problem Since 2020

The Cleveland Browns are in their sixth season with head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

The team has been through some ups and downs during that span, but one issue has remained constant.

As shown by Mikey McNuggets on X, the Browns’ kicking situation has been the worst in the NFL during their tenure.

According to TruMedia Sports, the Browns are last in extra-point percentage (78 percent) and field goal accuracy in kicks under 40 yards (88 percent) since 2020.

They’re second-to-last in kicks from 40-49 yards (69 percent), and No. 10 in field goals of 50 yards or more (71 percent).

Since Kevin Stefanski & Andrew Berry took over in 2020, the #Browns have had the worst kicking situation in the NFL. Browns #NFL ranks in that span, per @TruMediaSports:

– XP: 32nd

– FGA under 40: 32nd

– FGA 40-49: 31st

– FGA 50+: 10th pic.twitter.com/Js9QTHLrTN — Mikey McNuggets (@MikeLucasTV) September 10, 2025

The Browns have struggled to find any consistency at quarterback for decades, but their situation at kicker hasn’t been much better lately.

They have plenty of questions to answer on offense, and scoring opportunities might be few and far between, so they cannot afford to squander points because they can’t make routine kicks.

If Andre Szmyt, who missed an extra point and a field goal in the Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, struggles again, there’s no reason to keep him around, not even on the practice squad.

That should be the approach with every kicker until they finally find the right one.

If you can’t make your kicks, there’s no place for you on this team, plain and simple.

NEXT:

Brian Baldinger Gushes About Browns Rookie