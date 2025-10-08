Browns Have Haul Of 2026 Draft Picks After Recent Trade

With the Cleveland Browns trading away Joe Flacco, they added even more firepower in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Whether it will be general manager Andrew Berry making the picks remains to be seen, but after years of failures, he may have saved his job with this season’s rookie class.

Of course, expecting him to draft so many impactful rookies might be wishful thinking, but, as pointed out by insider Tony Grossi, the Browns will have as many as 10 draft picks.

They will have their own pick in rounds 1-5, plus a first-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars they acquired in their trade down from No. 2 overall last year.

They also hold the Las Vegas Raiders’ fifth-round pick and now possess the Cincinnati Bengals’ fifth-round pick from the Flacco trade.

In addition, the Browns have a sixth-round pick from the New York Jets and a seventh-round selection from the Seattle Seahawks.

Small-market teams need to be very good in the NFL Draft, especially those with a long track record of failure.

The Browns seem to be all set on defense, thanks in part to 2025 draft picks Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, although they could use some help at cornerback.

As for the offense, which includes rookies Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr. and Dillon Gabriel, the Browns might want to draft another potential starting quarterback. But they also need to add youth to the offensive line.

They could also look for a playmaking wide receiver, given that Jerry Jeudy might not be the WR1 the team hoped he’d be.

