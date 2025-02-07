Browns Have Hired A New TE Coach

There has been a good deal of upheaval that the Cleveland Browns have had to deal with in recent months, and there could be more on the way, especially after defensive end Myles Garrett demanded a trade earlier this week.

They will have the No. 2 pick in April’s NFL draft, and in the meantime, they have made a change to Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff.

Christian Jones will be their new tight ends coach, and he will get to work with Stefanski once again after both were members of the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The #Browns are hiring Christian Jones as their TE coach, sources say. Jones reunites with Kevin Stefanski, his former co-worker with the #Vikings. https://t.co/tWjIjKYRN9 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 7, 2025

Jones spent the last three seasons as an assistant quarterbacks coach with the New York Giants, and in 2020 and 2021, he was a wide receivers coach with the Vikings.

In 2019, he was an offensive quality control coach in Minnesota while Stefanski was the team’s offensive coordinator.

In Cleveland, Jones will get to work with David Njoku, who is one of the game’s better and more underrated tight ends.

Njoku caught 64 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns this season, but he only appeared in 11 games due to injury.

Last season, he put forth a career-best effort with 81 receptions, 882 receiving yards and six touchdowns, which earned him his first Pro Bowl selection while he helped the Browns make an unexpected playoff appearance despite injuries to running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Of course, Cleveland has to decide what it will do with their No. 2 overall draft pick, and that could get interesting given the top prospects in this year’s draft class.

