Former Browns QB Lands Coaching Job

The Detroit Lions are moving swiftly to rebuild their coaching staff after several key departures in the wake of their playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.

The offseason has dealt them significant blows, losing both coordinators and watching former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El follow Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears.

But the Lions have landed a notable addition to their offensive staff, bringing in a former NFL quarterback to help maintain their momentum heading into next season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Bruce Gradkowski, fresh from his role as offensive coordinator with the St. Louis BattleHawks in the UFL, is joining Detroit as an offensive assistant.

“Detroit Lions are adding former NFL quarterback Bruce Gradkowski to their staff as an offensive assistant coach, per source…….He informed the Lions last night of his decision to take his first NFL coaching opportunity.” Schefter noted.

Gradkowski brings valuable experience from both his playing and coaching career.

The former NFL quarterback spent 11 years in the league, suiting up for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

His transition to coaching began at the high school level in 2017, followed by a stint at Toledo before taking the reins of a UFL offense.

His recent success with the BattleHawks was highlighted by Hakeem Butler’s Player of the Year campaign.

During his time at Toledo, his alma mater, Gradkowski served as an offensive analyst.

His NFL playing career spanned 37 games, including 20 starts, with the Pittsburgh native accumulating 4,057 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions.

