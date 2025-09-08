Browns Have Made A Decision About Cutting Kicker

The Cleveland Browns opened their season with a frustrating 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that left fans questioning several key decisions.

Among the most scrutinized performances was rookie kicker Andre Szmyt, whose missed extra point and failed 36-yard field goal attempt proved costly in the narrow defeat.

Social media quickly erupted with calls to cut the first-year player, but head coach Kevin Stefanski delivered a clear message during his Monday press conference.

“Obviously, Andre knows we trust him and that he has to come through for us in those moments. I thought he had a really good warmup, made a couple early in the game, and then missed those two at the end. Those are kicks we expect him to make. But I’m really just focused on that game, and we expect him to come through for us.”

The coach emphasized that trust develops through countless hours of preparation during the offseason and training camp.

Szmyt earned his roster spot by outperforming veteran Dustin Hopkins throughout the summer, showcasing the leg strength and accuracy that made him a standout at Syracuse.

Stefanski acknowledged the missed kicks were ones the team expects to see made.

However, football remains a team sport, and the Browns understand that wins and losses rarely come down to a single moment or individual.

The rookie kicker entered the NFL with strong credentials, including the Lou Groza Award as college football’s top kicker.

His preseason performance had generated optimism within the organization about his long-term potential.

Cleveland’s coaching staff remains focused on development over quick fixes. Rather than making a knee-jerk roster move, they plan to continue working with Szmyt on his technique and mental approach.

The goal is to help him bounce back stronger when the next critical moment arrives.

The Browns face their next test knowing that kicking consistency could be the difference between wins and losses.

