Kevin Stefanski Opens Up About Rumored Changes During Bye Week

After finding a way to defeat the elite Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, the Cleveland Browns returned to earth by falling to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, 27-10.

That loss dropped their record to 2-7, and they now enter their bye week with plenty of issues to sort out.

There have been rumors that there could be changes made to the Browns staff during this bye week, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn’t expect “major changes” to his staff in the coming days, per Camryn Justice.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he doesn't expect "major changes" to the staff during the bye. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 4, 2024

Against the Chargers this weekend, quarterback Jameis Winston, who has replaced the injured Deshaun Watson, went 26 of 46 and had three interceptions, and their defense gave up three touchdowns in three red zone opportunities for Los Angeles.

Their offense is struggling mightily — they currently rank 28th in points, 31st in total yards, and last in total touchdowns.

In three games back from last season’s knee injury, running back Nick Chubb hasn’t regained his old form — he had just 39 rushing yards on 15 attempts on Sunday.

In addition to rumors about a shakeup on the Browns’ coaching staff, there are rumors that perhaps Stafanski’s job isn’t safe and that the team may make him the scapegoat for what has gone wrong this year.

The NFL trade deadline is just one day away, and rumor has it that Cleveland could be on the way to trading defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions, who need a pass rusher with Aidan Hutchinson out for the season.

