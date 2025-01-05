Browns Have Made A Decision About Ken Dorsey’s Future

The Cleveland Browns finished their 2024 NFL campaign on Saturday, falling 35-10 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland struggled offensively in the matchup, starting Bailey Zappe for the first time this season.

Zappe’s efforts helped the Browns achieve one of their lowest offensive outputs of the season, finishing the game with 230 total offensive yards against the Ravens’ defense.

The loss – Cleveland’s sixth straight to end the year – highlighted the Browns’ woes offensively this season, prompting the franchise to make changes for next season.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Cleveland has parted ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and one other offensive assistant.

The Browns have fired OC Ken Dorsey and OL coach Andy Dickerson, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/7denGvSB8G — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 5, 2025

Dorsey implemented a new offensive scheme this season, installing a pass-friendly attack that used three- and four-receiver sets as the team’s base look.

The Browns regressed offensively, failing to eclipse the 300-yard plateau during the first six games of the year.

Cleveland finally surpassed that mark in Week 7 against the Bengals.

Dorsey’s offense also failed to score 20 points in the first seven games, a futility mark no team in the NFL had experienced in more than a decade.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski relinquished play-calling duties to Dorsey during the season, marking the first time in his Cleveland tenure he had not called the offensive plays.

The move did not improve Cleveland’s offense, however.

The Browns did not eclipse 300 total yards or 20 points again during their final four games, closing out a forgettable performance for the Browns’ offense.

Cleveland also fired offensive line coach Andy Dickerson as part of the team’s first moves in the 2025 NFL offseason.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On Mike Hall Jr.