Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Browns Have Made A Decision About Starting QB

By
CLEVELAND - OCTOBER 24: The Cleveland Browns flag flies proud during the game with the Philadelphia Eagles on October 24, 2004 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 34-31 in overtime.
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

For the first seven games of the season, the Browns stuck with now-injured Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback despite Cleveland starting the year with a 1-6 record.

While second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson came in to relieve Watson when he was hurt against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland ultimately turned to veteran Jameis Winston to lead the team for the next seven contests.

Winston was 2-5 as a starting quarterback, helping the team earn upsets over AFC North foes Baltimore and Pittsburgh in relief of Watson.

The Browns are now 3-11 and out of contention for a postseason berth, allowing the team to see what players in reserve roles can do to help the team compete next season.

Will the team stick with Winston despite losing three consecutive games with him under center, or is Cleveland ready to see what Thompson-Robinson can do with the final three games on their schedule?

According to analyst Brad Stainbrook, the Browns have decided on their starter for this week’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“The Browns are making a change at quarterback: Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start for Cleveland against the Cincinnati Bengals, a league source tells @TheOBR,” Stainbrook said.

Thompson-Robinson started three games last season in relief of Watson, going 1-2 in those contests.

As a rookie, Thompson-Robinson played in eight total games, completing 53.6 percent of his passes for 440 yards and one touchdown against four interceptions.

This season, he’s made four appearances thus far, completing only 15 of his 34 passes for 100 yards and three interceptions.

In 12 appearances this season, Winston has completed over 61 percent of his passes for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions for the Browns.

