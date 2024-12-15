Browns Have Made A Kicking Change For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns won’t make the playoffs this season.

What they can do, however, is get a jump start on the upcoming campaign.

Notably, that means cleaning their act up and fixing what can be fixed.

With that in mind, it seems like HC Kevin Stefanski and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone have finally made a tough call.

As Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team pointed out, the Browns are rolling with Riley Patterson as their kicker for their home game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

The #Browns have made a kicking change for today's game against the #Chiefs. Dustin Hopkins is inactive, and Riley Patterson will handle the kicking duties. Hopkins has converted just 16 of 25 field goals and 16 of 18 extra points. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 15, 2024

Struggling veteran Dustin Hopkins will be inactive for this game.

Hopkins has made just 16 of 25 field goal attempts and 16 of 18 extra-point attempts this season.

He looked like the answer to the Browns’ woes at the kicker position, taking over the ever-struggling Cade York.

Hopkins, however, has been in a major slump over the past month or so.

While the team has had its fair share of offensive miscues, Hopkins’ misses have also cost them repeatedly.

Granted, it’s never fair or accurate to blame just one player, but he’s cost the team at least one win.

Patterson already subbed in for Hopkins last season when he fell with an injury, even starting for them in the loss in the Wild Card round vs. the Houston Texans.

Moving on from Hopkins will be complicated from a dead cap perspective, but Patterson could force the team to make a tough decision if he finishes the season on a high note as their starting kicker.

