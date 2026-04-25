Steve Smith Sr. Uses One Word To Describe Denzel Boston

The key to a successful NFL Draft is to find the maximum value with each of the selections. It is important to monitor how the board is coming together and to act quickly when a notable talent is lasting longer than he should.

The Cleveland Browns have been able to take advantage of several favorable scenarios during the 2026 NFL Draft. First, they traded down slightly in the first round and were still able to select offensive tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall to satisfy one of their major positions of need.

Then, at No. 24, they faced a decision between three top wide receiver prospects to address another significant need. The Browns decided on KC Concepcion over Denzel Boston and Omar Cooper Jr. to complete their first round.

In something of a surprise, Boston was still on the board in the second round at No. 39, and Cleveland chose him there. At 6-foot-4, he is a big receiver to play alongside Concepcion, who is 5-foot-11.

The pick drew the attention of former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., who used one word to describe Boston, calling him a “beast.”

“Denzel Boston is a BEAST and will be a great complement to KC Concepcion,” Smith said.

#dawgpound we meet again! Denzel Boston is a BEAST and will be a great compliment to KC Concepcion #nfldraft https://t.co/QVIOt1nJk3 — Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) April 25, 2026

The Browns have already overhauled their offensive line with the selections of Fano and Austin Barber to go along with the free agent acquisitions of veterans Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins. Now, they may be doing the same thing with their wide receivers via the draft after being unable to add a veteran this offseason.

With Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond leading the unit last season, Cleveland’s wide receivers combined for fewer than 1,500 yards, which was the worst production in the NFL. The Browns may not have intended to take two wideouts in their first three picks, but with Boston available, he was likely too good to pass up based on their needs.

It was thought the Browns could take him in the first round, but now, being able to bring two different types of receivers to the offense, it worked out better than they hoped.

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Former Player Says Browns Have Everything Except One Critical Position