Bruce Drennan Sends Warning To Browns About QB Prospects

After stumbling to a dismal 3-14 finish, the Cleveland Browns stockpiled 10 draft picks, seemingly positioning themselves to finally land their quarterback of the future.

Yet amid the optimism, doubts linger about whether this draft class holds the answer to their long-standing quarterback woes.

Cleveland sports personality Bruce Drennan recently sent shockwaves through the fanbase on his podcast.

Never one to sugar-coat his opinions, Drennan delivered a stark warning about the quarterbacks available in this year’s draft.

“Talking about the draft, if [the Browns] draft Sanders, oh god help us. Let alone if they wait for 33 and take Milroe,” Drennan said. “Or, this [Jaxson] Dart. Have you guys seen Dart play in Mississippi? Every time I watched him play in Mississippi, he threw interceptions.”

Bruce is NOT a fan of the quarterbacks in this year's draft class! #NFLDraft #DawgPound "If they draft Sanders, oh god help us. Let alone if they wait for 33 and take MILROE?!?!" Presented by Mentor Nissan https://t.co/eSUO035ZYI pic.twitter.com/o5hXJnvVwZ — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) April 24, 2025

While this year’s quarterback prospects may not measure up to established stars like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Josh Allen, the Browns find themselves in desperate need regardless.

Their once-heralded savior, Deshaun Watson, remains sidelined with a re-ruptured Achilles, leaving a gaping hole in their offensive plans.

The team has tried patching things together by trading for Kenny Pickett and bringing back Joe Flacco on a one-year contract.

However, these moves merely address immediate concerns rather than offering future stability.

They could also take a different approach, targeting a developmental quarterback in later rounds or exploring trade possibilities to shore up their quarterback room.

