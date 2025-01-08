Insider Reveals What She’s Hearing About Deshaun Watson’s Setback

The Cleveland Browns received concerning news about quarterback Deshaun Watson’s Achilles recovery, as team GM Andrew Berry revealed a potential setback in his rehabilitation process on Monday.

While the exact implications remain uncertain, Berry acknowledged that additional surgery hasn’t been ruled out.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports that Watson is expected to travel to North Carolina for a consultation with Dr. Bob Anderson, who’ll determine if another surgical procedure is necessary.

The implications could be severe, as Cabot explains:

“If he needs another surgery, and if he does need this thing repaired again, I think he’s out for the 2025 season. I mean, I just don’t know how you can try to come back from another surgery that you’re going to have in January, maybe even February, after you do all your due diligence and try to be back on the football field by the start of the season.”

IF (key word being if) Deshaun Watson needs another surgery, the 2025 season could be a wash for him | @MaryKayCabot https://t.co/UzusSTa76E pic.twitter.com/k1XS72hbnh — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) January 7, 2025

This development has thrown the Browns’ quarterback plans into disarray.

The team had already been considering a cautious approach with Watson’s return, potentially starting him as a backup next season.

Now, with ongoing issues surrounding his ruptured Achilles, those plans might need a complete overhaul if another surgery becomes necessary.

Watson’s 2024 campaign came to an abrupt end during Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals when he suffered an Achilles tear, leading to surgery on October 25th.

Even with him under center, the team managed just one win in the seven games he started, ultimately finishing with a disappointing 3-14 record.

Before his injury, Watson accumulated 1,148 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions while adding a rushing touchdown to his stat line.

