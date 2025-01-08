Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, January 7, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals What She’s Hearing About Deshaun Watson’s Setback

Insider Reveals What She’s Hearing About Deshaun Watson’s Setback

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Reveals What She’s Hearing About Deshaun Watson’s Setback
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns received concerning news about quarterback Deshaun Watson’s Achilles recovery, as team GM Andrew Berry revealed a potential setback in his rehabilitation process on Monday.

While the exact implications remain uncertain, Berry acknowledged that additional surgery hasn’t been ruled out.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports that Watson is expected to travel to North Carolina for a consultation with Dr. Bob Anderson, who’ll determine if another surgical procedure is necessary.

The implications could be severe, as Cabot explains:

“If he needs another surgery, and if he does need this thing repaired again, I think he’s out for the 2025 season. I mean, I just don’t know how you can try to come back from another surgery that you’re going to have in January, maybe even February, after you do all your due diligence and try to be back on the football field by the start of the season.”

This development has thrown the Browns’ quarterback plans into disarray.

The team had already been considering a cautious approach with Watson’s return, potentially starting him as a backup next season.

Now, with ongoing issues surrounding his ruptured Achilles, those plans might need a complete overhaul if another surgery becomes necessary.

Watson’s 2024 campaign came to an abrupt end during Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals when he suffered an Achilles tear, leading to surgery on October 25th.

Even with him under center, the team managed just one win in the seven games he started, ultimately finishing with a disappointing 3-14 record.

Before his injury, Watson accumulated 1,148 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions while adding a rushing touchdown to his stat line.

NEXT:  Browns Will Interview 1 Current Assistant For OC Role
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation