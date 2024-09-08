Browns Have Only 2 TEs Active Against Cowboys

We’re about to watch a new offensive style with the Cleveland Browns.

New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s pairing with head coach Kevin Stefanski is quite promising, as Dorsey is known for his scheming, all while Stefanski thrives as a play-caller.

With Dorsey at the helm, we could expect Deshaun Watson to throw early and often, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see plenty of shots down the field.

The Browns added another prime pass-catcher in the offseason when they traded for Jerry Jeudy, who’ll look to take his career back from the ground after a disappointing start with the Denver Broncos.

However, even with a revamped wide receivers corps, there are some concerns with tight ends.

As reported by Scott Petrak on X, the Browns will only have two tight ends on their active roster for their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

#Browns will have only two tight ends active Sunday for opener. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 7, 2024

David Njoku is expected to have a prominent role as a pass-catcher, while Jordan Akins is there mostly for blocking purposes.

Granted, the team won’t have more than two tight ends on the field at the same time, but with this being such a physical game and injuries constantly happening, this might become a bit of an issue.

The Browns will need to address this situation at some point in the season.

Njoku is tough and has usually played through injuries, but you can never have too much depth at any position, particularly at one of the most crucial.

Hopefully, this won’t come back to bite them at any point on Sunday.

