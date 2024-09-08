Josh Cribbs Believes Cowboys Have More Pressure Than Browns

The Cleveland Browns were one of the most surprising teams in the league last season, at least to those analysts who didn’t like their chances.

No one will be surprised this time, though.

The Browns have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, not to mention the Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year as well.

Everybody has gotten a taste of their championship-caliber defense, and they’re expected to build on last year’s success.

Nevertheless, even if that’s the case, the Dallas Cowboys might be under more pressure ahead of the season opener.

At least, that’s how Josh Cribbs feels.

Talking on his podcast, the former Browns star claimed that “America’s Team” traveled to Ohio under more pressure as the Browns already know how good and strong they are at home.

Who do you think has more pressure on them to win this week the Cleveland Browns or the Dallas Cowboys? "America's Team I think they have pressure more than us to start fast" –@JoshCribbs16 Presented by @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/uIlOWm8p3V — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) September 8, 2024

Cribbs argued that the fans could play a strong factor as the twelfth player on the field, and he knows the coaching and play-calling will be there.

The Cowboys enter this game with four rookies starting at crucial positions.

They also do so without a clear-cut threat at running back and with CeeDee Lamb missing the entirety of the preseason and training camp over a contract dispute.

Granted, there are still some concerns about Deshaun Watson, his health, and his level of play, especially after not even watching him during the preseason.

But the Browns should be able to take care of business at home to start the season, especially with that kind of defense.

