Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Kareem Hunt’s Future

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

After the Cleveland Browns‘ 2022 campaign, many fans around the league believed that the team needed to make several organizational changes.

The Browns responded, and have added several agents throughout the offseason, both on offense and on defense.

However, it appears that the Browns are going to move on from one of their current offensive pieces if recent reporting is accurate.

In a recent Cleveland.com article written by Terry Pluto, regarding Kareem Hunt and his future with the Browns, Hunt was “slipping” in terms of his speed.

As Pluto indicates, when PFF released their running back grades from the 2022 season, Hunt was ranked 53rd out of 62.

He only averaged 3.8 yards per carry, which was the lowest mark in his career.

His receiving numbers were also diminished, as his 210 yards were the second-lowest in his career.

While Hunt is typically seen as more of a pass-catcher than a big, bruising running back like Nick Chubb, these numbers could indicate that he is slowing down.

Even if Hunt isn’t slowing down and just had an off year, Pluto believes that his time in Cleveland is finished.

Unfortunately for Hunt, the Browns already have a younger option on their roster in Jerome Ford.

Ford was a rookie in 2022 and will look to make his mark on the NFL in 2023, assuming that Hunt does leave the team.

Led by Deshaun Watson, the Browns offense will look to make a marked improvement during the 2023 season.

About Andrew Elmquist

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the sports industry, working with The Cold Wire, EatWatchBet and the Commish Brands. Andrew also enjoys long walks on the beach, spending time with his beautiful wife, and playing both real-life and fantasy sports. Make sure to follow him on Twitter @andrewelmquist1 as well!

