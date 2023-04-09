1 Browns Player Seen With Odell Beckham Jr. Saturday Night

Odell Beckham Jr. has been among the most discussed free agents during the 2023 NFL offseason.

Beckham was last seen on the gridiron during the 2021 Super Bowl when he tore his ACL in the title game.

Beckham has been eyeing a comeback to the league and has been linked to several teams.

Recently, Beckham was seen at a UFC fight alongside a member of the Cleveland Browns, David Njoku.

Look who linked up last night at the UFC fight 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ovZhfhfQTN — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 9, 2023

Njoku and Beckham sat together during the fight, which caused much speculation and rumors to fly around.

Does this mean that the Browns have a fighting chance to land Beckham?

The Browns’ front office has invested significant capital in Deshaun Watson.

When a team invests this type of capital into one player, it typically means they are doing whatever it takes to succeed in the league, setting themselves up for a Super Bowl run.

Currently, the Browns’ main receiving corps consists of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Amari Cooper, and their most recent addition, Elijah Moore.

Throughout the last several seasons, NFL teams have emphasized the receiver position, considering the pass-happy nature of the league.

Even though Watson has performed as an MVP-caliber player in the past, he wasn’t quite able to match expectations in his first year with the Browns.

By adding a player like Moore in the offseason, the Browns have made a conscious choice to improve their offense.

Will Beckham join them on their hunt for greatness in 2023?