Browns Have Reportedly Made Decision On Myles Garrett’s Future

Sunday’s 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots captured the current state of Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett recorded five sacks in a dominant individual performance, but the team collapsed around him in another lopsided defeat.

His frustration surfaced on the sideline when he slammed his helmet and sat alone in a corner, visibly withdrawn from the chaos unfolding on the field.

The loss dropped Cleveland to 2-6 on the season, effectively ending any realistic playoff hopes for the franchise.

With the trade deadline approaching, speculation began circulating about Garrett’s future with the organization.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot addressed those recent rumors and shut down any speculation.

“Zero chance the #Browns would trade Myles Garrett, I’m told. Hasn’t even been discussed.”

Trading Garrett would create massive financial consequences for Cleveland.

The move would devastate their salary cap and force the organization into a prolonged rebuild with limited flexibility.

The Browns signed Garrett to a four-year contract worth $160 million this past offseason, roughly a month after that trade demand.

The 29-year-old defender has earned six Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro honors during his career with Cleveland.

The front office already faces scrutiny over the Deshaun Watson trade.

Injuries, suspensions, and inconsistent performances have derailed Watson’s tenure.

Trading Garrett on top of that situation would intensify questions about the front office’s direction.

Garrett remains the foundation of Cleveland’s defense and one of the few bright spots in a difficult season for the franchise.

