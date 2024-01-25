Browns Nation

Browns Have Requested An Interview With Chargers Coach

By

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore
Kellen Moore (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

 

The first big-name head coach hiring took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

After weeks of speculation, the Los Angeles Chargers announced that they have hired former University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

More than likely, Harbaugh’s hiring means that he will bring in his people to fill key coaching roles.

That means Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could be out of a job.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero posted on Twitter on Thursday that the Cleveland Browns have requested to speak with Moore about their vacant OC role.

Pelissero also noted in his tweet that Moore is a “hot OC candidate” now that Harbaugh has been hired by LA.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski fired a number of his offensive coaches last week including coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Moore led the Chargers offense in 2023, and despite having a top-tier quarterback in Justin Herbert, the LA offense ended the season in the bottom third of the NFL.

Of course, Herbert missed the last four games of the regular season due to injury.

Before LA, Moore was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys between 2018 and 2022.

During that time, he worked with the likes of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, and the Cowboys offense ranked as high as fifth in the NFL (2022).

Dallas also made the playoffs in two of the four years where Moore was OC.

Prior to coaching, Moore was a quarterback at Boise State, where he received numerous accolades, including WAC Offensive Player of the Year, first-team All-American, and Quarterback of the Year.

He then spent six years in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and Cowboys.

