Reporter Names The X-factor For Browns 2024 Season

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski
Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

Most fans and analysts will agree that the Cleveland Browns overachieved this season.

The ending was ugly, but it shouldn’t overshadow everything they accomplished despite the never-ending string of major injuries they had to deal with.

Obviously, Deshaun Watson’s availability — or lack thereof — was the biggest storyline of the season.

The former Houston Texans star was limited to just six games due to multiple ailments, including a season-ending shoulder injury.

However, even when he played, he was far from his best, showing nothing but glimpses of greatness and some questionable decision-making.

With that in mind, Browns reporter Daryl Ruiter believes Watson will be the ultimate X-Factor in the upcoming campaign, claiming this team will only go as far as the Clemson product takes them (via 92.3 The Fan on YouTube).

He argues that Watson has the potential to play at an MVP level, just like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Josh Allen, minus the interceptions.

Then again, he doesn’t have a clear vision as to what to expect from him next season.

Watson turned back the clock and had an incredible second-half performance vs. the Baltimore Ravens in his final appearance of the season.

That gives the fans hope for the future and proves that the talent is still most definitely there.

Now, it’ll all be about finding consistency and putting together an offensive scheme that fits his skill set and hoping he can stay on the field and avoid injury, as all the other pieces are already in place for this team.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

