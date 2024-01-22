Browns Have Shocking Odds To Win Next Season’s Super Bowl

If the 2023 Cleveland Browns taught us something, it was the odds are meant to be beaten.

This team overcame adversity week after week, getting further than most analysts predicted at the beginning of the season, even in spite of a never-ending string of significant injuries.

The Browns are used to being mocked at and overlooked, and even though this season hasn’t even ended yet, it seems like that’s going to be the case next season as well.

DawgsByNature.com points out that oddsmakers don’t even think the Browns will make the playoffs next season, and they definitely don’t like their odds of making a Super Bowl run (via Dawgs By Nature on Twitter).

As the 2024 playoffs wind down to the Championship Games, the rest of the league looks ahead to next year. Super Bowl betting odds for the Browns next year are below a bunch of teams that didn't make this year's playoffs:https://t.co/7OTf2hIRas — Dawgs By Nature (@DawgsByNature) January 22, 2024

According to DraftKings, the Browns currently have the 18th-highest odds to reach the big game next season at +3500.

Notably, some teams that didn’t even make the playoffs, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Jets, all have better odds than the Browns.

One expects the Falcons, Chargers, and Jets to be better next season because of their coaching or QB situations, but still, that’s not justified.

We’re talking about a Browns team that made the playoffs despite having four different starting quarterbacks and being down to their last offensive tackle.

If anything, this team should get a lot better next season, especially if they find the right offensive coaching staff to make the most of Deshaun Watson.

The odds are meaningless, and they’ll just have to beat them again next season.