Browns Have Signed A New Running Back

The Cleveland Browns have made multiple moves to upgrade their roster for the 2025 regular season, adding several veteran players who will compete for a roster spot this year.

Cleveland’s focus has primarily been on the offensive side of the football, adding players to help both the line and the skill positions improve their ability to score after a league-worst 15.2 points per game in 2024.

The Browns’ newest addition could possibly help improve that in the future.

On Tuesday, Cleveland announced running back Troy Hairston had been signed to a reserve-futures contract.

We've signed RB Troy Hairston to a reserve-futures contract

Hairston joined the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2022 after playing for Central Michigan.

The running back was one of three undrafted free agents to make the Texans’ 53-man roster that season after he converted to the fullback position.

He started five games in 2022 and played in 16 total contests for Houston during his debut season.

While Hairston played in less than 20 percent of the offensive snaps that season, he was on the field for more than half of the team’s special team snaps during the 2022 campaign.

The running back missed the next season, going on the team’s Injured Reserve (IR) with a herniated disc that kept him from playing in 2023.

Last season, Houston signed him to the practice squad after his release, and Hairston played in only two contests for the Texans in 2024.

For his career, Hairston has played in 18 NFL games, logging five receptions for 19 yards.

The running back has yet to log a rushing yard in a league contest.

