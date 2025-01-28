Former Player Has Surprising QB Suggestion For Browns In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns need a veteran quarterback to lead the way.

Even if they get a rookie in the NFL Draft, someone will need to be there to carry the load and hold down the fort for a while.

Fortunately for them, they will have plenty of options to choose from.

That’s why former NFL player Ross Tucker believes the Browns will have a much-improved team next season.

Talking to Tony Rizzo on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the player-turned-analyst predicted that the team would likely have above-average quarterback play next season.

He believes that Daniel Jones could thrive in the Browns’ offense, even going as far as saying that he wouldn’t be shocked to see Jones have a Sam Darnold-like or Baker Mayfield-ish career revival in Cleveland.

Could Daniel Jones be next year's Sam Darnold? @RossTuckerNFL thinks it could happen with the Browns. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/IIM1zpd0Us — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 28, 2025

Tucker argued that Jones’ ability to run would be great for Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Browns insider Tony Grossi shared a similar thought a few months ago, claiming that Stefanski could win with Jones.

.@TonyGrossi thinks that Daniel Jones could be a viable option for the Browns next season 😯 pic.twitter.com/SLmLxZclDf — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 11, 2024

Jones’ time with the New York Giants came to a rocky end last season, and he has a long and well-documented history of injuries, shortcomings, miscues, and overall poor play.

Then again, he does have some interesting physical traits as a poor man’s Josh Allen type of player.

There might not be that much interest in his services around the league, so if the price is right, the Browns might end up signing him.

