Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Keeps Avoiding Losing Streaks

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns talks with Jacoby Brissett #7 during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is regarded as a hero by the Cleveland Browns faithful.

After all, he led the squad to their first playoff appearance since 2002, when he took over the team in 2020.

More importantly, he mentored the squad to their first playoff victory since 1994 after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

While the Browns regressed to 8-9 last season, Stefanski’s genius always gives Cleveland a fighting chance.

He finds ways to bounce back after a defeat.

It could have been 11-4 if the Browns lost to the Steelers in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Stefanski did not let that happen by having a solid game plan on offense.

First, he unleashed their powerful run game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combining for 160 rushing yards.

Once their ground attack had been established, it was time for Stefanski to activate the passing game.

That approach led to Amari Cooper having a 101-yard, one-touchdown game.

Tight end David Njoku also contributed 89 yards and a touchdown grab.

While the Browns’ defense was relatively quiet, they limited the Steelers to one conversion out of nine third-down tries.

Stefanski and the Browns will look to establish a winning streak against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.

 

Stefanski’s Three Losses Off A Defeat

All these setbacks occurred last season when the Browns finished third in their division.

The Browns followed up a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with another defeat against the Arizona Cardinals.

Then, the team lost three straight from Weeks 15 to 17 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, and the Steelers, in that order.

Cleveland closed the 2021 season with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the AFC’s representative in Super Bowl LVI.

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

