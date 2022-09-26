Browns Nation

Browns Insider Shares Playoff Odds Heading Into Week 4

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns weren’t given much of a chance to make the playoffs before the 2022 NFL season started.

After all, Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games due to violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

But things have changed three weeks into their campaign, as ESPN’s Jake Trotter shared.

Trotter tweeted, “According to ESPN FPI, #Browns now have a 37.6% chance of making the playoffs (10th-best odds in AFC, but ahead of Raiders, Patriots, Titans, and Steelers).”

However, nothing is certain with these odds because there’s still a long way to go.

The Browns can perform better or regress with 14 games left in their regular season campaign.

But so far, things are looking good for the team that shares first place in the AFC North.

They could have been 3-0 if not for their meltdown in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

Other than that game, the Browns have found a way to win in Weeks 1 and 3.

Rookie kicker Cade York was the hero in their season opener after converting four field goals, including the game-winner against the Carolina Panthers.

Two weeks later, the Browns unleashed a two-prong attack on offense, with Nick Chubb collecting 113 rushing yards and Amari Cooper getting 101 receiving yards.

Kareem Hunt also had 61 total yards, and David Njoku had a touchdown reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

 

Anything Can Happen In The AFC

There is no forgone conclusion on which teams will enter the 2022 AFC playoffs.

Therefore, the Browns’ tenth-best odds put them in the mix to secure one of the last postseason spots.

Barring any injuries, head coach Kevin Stefanski has found a way to drive his squad to victory every week.

Furthermore, the Browns can improve their playoff odds by defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.

