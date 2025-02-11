Insider Believes Browns View 1 QB Prospect As Next Jalen Hurts

The Cleveland Browns have a very important positional need to fill over the next few months.

Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have all fallen short of expectations, and the Browns are in desperation mode, hoping to make the right decision.

Some fans and analysts believe the answer lies in the draft, some in free agency, and others believe they should draft someone at No. 2 and sign a veteran to help grow their NFL skills.

While it’s unclear who the Browns are considering at No. 2, Tony Grossi believes the team may be eyeing a polarizing prospect: Jalen Milroe.

“The absolute ceiling for Milroe would be something close to Hurts. I think they see that. I would also say that the development would take longer than it took Hurts,” Grossi said.

Do the Browns see Jalen Milroe as the next Jalen Hurts? @TonyGrossi shares his thoughts… pic.twitter.com/TuumnefwDL — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 10, 2025

Milroe had a lot of fantastic games at Alabama, but there were times when he left something to be desired.

Grossi believes that he could have some Jalen Hurts in him, but only if an NFL team is willing and able to help him grow his craft.

Hurts, of course, is fresh off winning Super Bowl MVP, silencing the doubters that he and the Eagles didn’t have what it took to compete with some of the top teams in the league.

His rushing upside with his improving passing prowess has gotten a lot of attention lately, and if the Browns see that in Milroe, it might be worth a shot.

They likely won’t have to use the No. 2 pick on him based on recent projections, so there’s a chance they could move out of the No. 2 spot and gain additional draft capital along the way.

