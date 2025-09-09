Browns Host Rips Ravens For ‘Classless’ Celebration Coming On Sunday

This Week 2 game will mean a lot to the Cleveland Browns.

Not only is it an AFC North matchup and an opportunity to recover from their loss in the opener, but it is also a game that might rub many Browns fans the wrong way.

The Baltimore Ravens will celebrate their 30th anniversary during the game.

That’s why radio host Andy Baskin ripped the Ravens for the scheduling of the event.

“I just think it’s kind of *********. … What a bunch of clowns the Ravens are. … That’s a giant middle finger to all of you. Classless,” Baskin said.

"I just think it's kind of *********. What a bunch of clowns the Ravens are. That's a giant middle finger to all of you. Just classless." 🚨 @andy_baskin on @CLETalkingHeads on #Ravens 30th year celebration coming up on Sunday vs #Browns🔥🔥 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/OufxMl9Zqd pic.twitter.com/L8LGFhEXs3 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 9, 2025

Of course, it makes sense that the Ravens want to celebrate in their season opener, but given the history between the franchises, Baskins has every right to feel this way.

For those who lack the context, the Ravens used to be the Browns.

Art Modell moved the franchise from Cleveland to Baltimore in 1995, leaving the Ohio city without an NFL team.

The league determined that it would be a new franchise, so the Browns were later able to recover their history, records, colors and name when they returned in 1999.

Hopefully, this will only fuel the current players’ fire to make a statement and get the best of the Ravens on the field.

It won’t be easy, and Baltimore will have a huge chip on its shoulder after a shocking loss in the season opener to the Buffalo Bills.

The Browns have to be ready because this game means more.

